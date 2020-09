(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested an accused of a murder case.

A team of Factory Area police station headed by SHO Ammara Akram raided and arrested accused Muhammad Jameel, resident of Islampura for killing his relative Muhammad Akram over family disputein July 31, 2020.

Further investigation was underway.