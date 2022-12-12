Murderer arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Cantt police arrested a murderer who gunned down his brother and recovered the weapon from his possession.

Police said here on Monday, 6 days back,the accused Shahnam s/o Nawaz, resident of Dalowali, shot dead his brother Sameer over domestic issue and managed to escape from the scene.

The police team using modern technology and professional skills, arrested the accused and recovered a 30 bore pistol,used to commit crime, from him.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran announced appreciation certificates and cash rewards for the police team.