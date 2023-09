SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Shah Nikdur police arrested a killer of a woman here on Thursday.

Police said that Maratib Ali r/o Chak 166/167 NB had killed his relative woman namely Ameeran Bibi (45) over some domestic issues.The team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Tahir Jhamat used modern technology and arrested the accused.

Further investigation was underway.