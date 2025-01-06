Open Menu

Murderer Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Murderer arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Morgah Police on Monday arrested a murderer who had stabbed a citizen to death two days ago.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Zeeshan injured citizen Tahir with a knife over a minor argument, who later died in the hospital.

The accused had fled after the incident, but was traced and arrested by the Morgah Police with the help of human intelligence.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

13 minutes ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

20 minutes ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

57 minutes ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

3 hours ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

3 hours ago
Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

3 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

4 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

4 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

5 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan