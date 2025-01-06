Murderer arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Morgah Police on Monday arrested a murderer who had stabbed a citizen to death two days ago.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Zeeshan injured citizen Tahir with a knife over a minor argument, who later died in the hospital.

The accused had fled after the incident, but was traced and arrested by the Morgah Police with the help of human intelligence.