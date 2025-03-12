Murderer arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Chak Jhumra police on Wednesday claimed to trace out a blind murder case and arrested the accused along with weapon.

Police spokesman said that the team conducted raid and nabbed an accused Qasim,who had killed his rival Amir Abbas Shah and threw his body on the rooftop of Gohar Textile Mills few days ago.

Further investigation was underway.