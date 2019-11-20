UrduPoint.com
Murderer Arrested After One Year

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:30 PM

Murderer arrested after one year

Chak Jhumra police arrested a murder accused after one year of the incident and recovered murder weapon from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Chak Jhumra police arrested a murder accused after one year of the incident and recovered murder weapon from his possession.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that on August 18,2018 farmer Ameer Ali (45) was found dead while asleep at his out-house in chak 25-JB Satoiwala.

The concerned police registered case and started investigation on scientific lines.The IO Naeem Zia traced out murderer Amjad who confessed his crime and said that he killed the victim over old enmity.Further investigation was under way.

