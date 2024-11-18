Murderer Arrested In 3 Hrs After Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Razaabad police after CPO orders arrested a murderer within 3 hours after the incident.
Police said here on Monday that a security guard Muhammad Faheem (32),resident of Hammad Town, was sitting along with his friend Shan Ali Bhatti resident of Liaqat Town Chak No.219-RB in a room.They had an altercation which enraged Shan who picked rifle of his friend Faheem and shot him dead.
Upon receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Lyallpur Town to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprit.
Hence, a special team comprising of DSP Gulberg and SHO Razaabad police station was constituted who investigated the incident on scientific lines arrested the accused within three hours after incident.
The police also dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem,while further investigation was underway, police added.
