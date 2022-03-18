UrduPoint.com

Murderer Awarded Death Penalty,1.2 Mln Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Session Judge IV Abbottabad Friday while giving the verdict of Akhrila village minor girl rape and murder case awarded double death penalty, life imprisonment and also imposed 1.2 million rupees fine on Siraj Ahmed Alias Shani.

According to the details, during the year 2019 Sairaj Ahmed Alias Shani resident of village Chatri an area of Nawan Shahr Police Station Abbottabad raped his 7 years old cousin, after committing the crime he murdered the minor girl and threw her dead body on a nearby hill.

The uncle of the minor girl registered the rape and murder case at Nawan Shahr police station where after initial investigation police arrested Siraj Ahmed and presented him before the court.

Today after completion of arguments Additional Session Judge IV Abbottabad announced the verdict and awarded twice death sentence, lifetime imprisonment and 1.2 million rupees fine.

