Murderer awarded death sentence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) District & Sessions Judge Rehan Bashir awarded death sentence to an accused over killing his wife in the area of Saddar police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Shehzad resident of Chak No.215-RB had shot dead his wife Maria Maqsood over a domestic dispute on August 22, 2022.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded death penalty to accused Muhammad Shehzad under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and directed him to pay Rs.500,000/- as compensation to legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay amount of the compensation.

Meanwhile, the learned court also awarded five years imprisonment to the accused under section 13-2(a) of the Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance 2015 over possessing illegal weapon.

The convict was also directed to pay Rs.20,000/- as fine, otherwise he would experience an additional term of three months in case of default.