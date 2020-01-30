UrduPoint.com
Murderer Awarded Death Sentence And Rs 400,000 Fine

Murderer awarded death sentence and Rs 400,000 fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : Additional District and Sessions Judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Sadar police.

According to prosecution, Nazeer Ahmed of Chak 249-RB shot dead Zafar Iqbal of the same village over land dispute some time ago.

Sadar police arrested the accused and submitted chalan in the court. The court awarded death sentence to accused Nazeer Ahmad and ordered him to pay Rs 400,000 as compensation to legal heirs of the deceased.

More Stories From Pakistan

