Murderer Awarded Death Sentence, Fine In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:53 PM

Murderer awarded death sentence, fine in Faisalabad

(A sessions court has awarded capital punishment and Rs 500,000 fine in the murder case, registered by Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :(A sessions court has awarded capital punishment and Rs 500,000 fine in the murder case, registered by Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Additional Sessions Judge Ahmed Arshad Mahmood awarded death sentence to Ghulam Mustafa.

The court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the convict, who will have to undergo one-year imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine amount.

However, co-accused Ghulam Dastgir, brother of the convict, was acquitted by the court while giving him the benefit of doubt.

According to prosecution, Ghulam Mustafa had killed Asgar Ali over a minor issue in 2016.

