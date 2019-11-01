UrduPoint.com
Murderer Awarded Death Sentence In Faisalabad

Fri 01st November 2019 | 03:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:A sessions court awarded death sentence to an accused for killing his wife in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to the prosecution, Naubahar s/o Ahmed Yar,resident of Chak 224-RB shot dead his wife Nasreen Bibi over a domestic dispute last year.

Saddar police registered the case and presented challan in the court.

After the completion of arguements,Judge Arshad Mahmood awarded death sentence to the accused and imposed fine of Rs 500,000 as compensation money.

