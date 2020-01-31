Murderer awarded death sentence, life imprisonment to two others in Faisalabad

A murderer was awarded death sentence while two others were handed down life imprisonment in separate murder cases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A murderer was awarded death sentence while two others were handed down life imprisonment in separate murder cases.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjah awarded death sentence to accused Shahbaz and ordered him to pay Rs 500000 as compensation to legal heirs of deceased.

According to the prosecution, Shahbaz shot dead Zubaida Bibi in chak 237-RB over old enmity in 2003. Sadar police arrested the accused and submitted chalan in the court.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge Imran Javed Gill awarded life imprisonment along with fine of Rs 200000 to accused Waseem Hayat and Maqsood Hussain.

According to the prosecution, Waseem Hayat and Maqsood Hussain along with their accomplices Naeem Hayat, Saleem Shahzad and Ijaz Akbar shot dead Ayaz Hussain over domestic dispute some time ago. Mansoorabad police arrested the accused and submitted chalan in the court. The court acquitted the co-accused by giving them benefit of doubt.