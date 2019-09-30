Murderer awarded death sentence on two counts in Lahore

A model court on Monday handed down death sentence on two counts to a man for killing his mother-in-law and brother-in-law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A model court on Monday handed down death sentence on two counts to a man for killing his mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 million on accused, Zafar Iqbal.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Faizul Hassan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

According to prosecution, accused Zafar Iqbal killed his mother-in-law and brother-in-law in the limits of Kahna police station in 2019.