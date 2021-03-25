Murderer awarded life term

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Farooq Anwar Joyia awarded life term as well as Rs 200,000 fine to a convict involved in murder case of Factory area police station on Thursday.

The court awarded life imprisonment to a murder accused Muhammad Ali and imposed fine of Rs 200,000 on him.

The convict will undergo an additional imprisonment of 6 months if he fails to pay the fine amount.

The court released two other accused--Adnan and Shahzad on the benefit of doubt.

According to prosecution, the convict Muhammad Ali along with his accomplices killed his opponent about six years back in the limits of Factory area police.