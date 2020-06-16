Murderer Awarded Seven Years Jail Imprisonment
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Civil Judge Bhera Muhammad Asif Nawaz awarded seven-year jail imprisonment to an accused of murder case of Bhera police station.
Court sources said on Tuesday that on August 27, 2015, the accused Waji-ul-hassan,resident of Nabbi Shah Bala,killed his opponent Muhammad Riaz over a monetary issue.
Police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.
After completing arguments, the learned judge awarded 7 years imprisonment to the culprit along with fine amounting to Rs. 100,000 as compensation money.