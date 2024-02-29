Murderer convict gets death sentence

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A murderer was convicted and sentenced to death by a local court in Taxila on Wednesday.

The additional session judge sentenced a convict to death for murdering a man over a land dispute in the limits of the Taxila Police Station in 2022.

According to the FIR, the accused, Muhammad Naseer, had shot dead Waheed Sajjad over a land dispute.

The suspect fled, but police later arrested him based on information. During the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused, which established the involvement of Naseer in the murder of Waheed.

The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 0.1 million as damages.

APP/ahr/378