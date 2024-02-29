Open Menu

Murderer Convict Gets Death Sentence

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Murderer convict gets death sentence

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A murderer was convicted and sentenced to death by a local court in Taxila on Wednesday.

The additional session judge sentenced a convict to death for murdering a man over a land dispute in the limits of the Taxila Police Station in 2022.

According to the FIR, the accused, Muhammad Naseer, had shot dead Waheed Sajjad over a land dispute.

The suspect fled, but police later arrested him based on information. During the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused, which established the involvement of Naseer in the murder of Waheed.

The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 0.1 million as damages.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Man Taxila FIR Million Court

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

9 minutes ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

19 minutes ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

17 minutes ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

24 minutes ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

24 minutes ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

24 minutes ago
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

24 minutes ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

36 minutes ago
 PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand i ..

PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation

36 minutes ago
 Secretary Health for provision of medical faciliti ..

Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar

36 minutes ago
 PSL 9:  Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Kara ..

PSL 9:  Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan