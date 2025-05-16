Murderer Convicted, Gets Life Imprisonment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A local court on Friday convicted an accused in the murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 200,000.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the culprit Akhtar Ali had shot dead a citizen due to an old enmity.
The case of the incident was registered in Westridge Police Station in October 2021.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani lauded the SSP Investigation and the investigation and legal teams of the Westridge Police Station for getting the accused punished from the court by presenting solid evidence.
