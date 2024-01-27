Open Menu

Murderer Convicted Sentenced To Life In Taxila

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM

Murderer convicted sentenced to life in Taxila

A Taxila local court on Saturday convicted Sana Ullah, a murder suspect to life in prison and a fine for shooting and killing Safdar in February 2023

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A Taxila local court on Saturday convicted Sana Ullah, a murder suspect to life in prison and a fine for shooting and killing Safdar in February 2023.

Sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) were utilized to charge the defendants since the occurrence was connected to a property conflict.

Sana Ullah was given a life sentence by the court along with a Rs 0.8 million damage award. The police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused for the cold-blooded murder, and they were able to apprehend Sana Ullah after a week-long manhunt.

The prosecution produced a wealth of evidence during the trial that proved Sana Ullah was responsible for the murder. The court sentenced the defendant to life in prison as a result.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Fine Taxila February FIR Million Court

Recent Stories

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

7 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

14 minutes ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

28 minutes ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

29 minutes ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

41 minutes ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

34 minutes ago
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

34 minutes ago
 ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations i ..

ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

34 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson ..

Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

35 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

35 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold ..

Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls

30 minutes ago
 FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan