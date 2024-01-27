Murderer convicted sentenced to life in Taxila

A Taxila local court on Saturday convicted Sana Ullah, a murder suspect to life in prison and a fine for shooting and killing Safdar in February 2023

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A Taxila local court on Saturday convicted Sana Ullah, a murder suspect to life in prison and a fine for shooting and killing Safdar in February 2023.

Sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) were utilized to charge the defendants since the occurrence was connected to a property conflict.

Sana Ullah was given a life sentence by the court along with a Rs 0.8 million damage award. The police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused for the cold-blooded murder, and they were able to apprehend Sana Ullah after a week-long manhunt.

The prosecution produced a wealth of evidence during the trial that proved Sana Ullah was responsible for the murder. The court sentenced the defendant to life in prison as a result.

