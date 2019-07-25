UrduPoint.com
Murderer Gets Death Penalty In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Murderer gets death penalty in Islamabad

An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Golra police limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Golra police limits.

The police produced the challan of an accused Nawaz Ahmed s/o Nazeer Ahmed resident of Chakwal in the court who allegedly murdered Farrukh Nadeem in March last year over a domestic dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments of both parties declared Nawaz Ahmed guilty of the offence and awarded death sentence to the accused.

The court also released an accomplice Ghulam Hussain by giving the benefit of doubt.

