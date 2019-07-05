Murderer gets death sentence in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court here on Friday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Ramna police limits.

The Ramna police produced the Challan of an accused Falak Sher s/o Muhammad Hayyat resident of Attock in the court who allegedly murdered Touqeer Inayat in March last year over a domestic dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments of both parties declared Falak Sher guilty of the offence and awarded death sentence to the accused. The court also released an accomplice Ali Haider by giving the benefit of doubt.