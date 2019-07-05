UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murderer Gets Death Sentence In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Murderer gets death sentence in Islamabad

An Additional District and Sessions court here on Friday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Ramna police limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court here on Friday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Ramna police limits.

The Ramna police produced the Challan of an accused Falak Sher s/o Muhammad Hayyat resident of Attock in the court who allegedly murdered Touqeer Inayat in March last year over a domestic dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments of both parties declared Falak Sher guilty of the offence and awarded death sentence to the accused. The court also released an accomplice Ali Haider by giving the benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Murder Police Attock Ali Haider March Court

Recent Stories

OSCE Urges Kiev to Stop Asking Donbas Residents to ..

6 minutes ago

Air chief inauguratescentre for aerospace and sec ..

6 minutes ago

Rahbar Committee endorses APC decision on removing ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese doctors conduct 5G-assisted endoscopies

6 minutes ago

Book on China's high-quality econo0mic development ..

54 seconds ago

Russia launches Soyuz carrier rocket with 33 satel ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.