Murderer Gets Death Sentence In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : Model Court awarded death penalty to a murderer and imposed fine of amounting Rs 400,000 which would be given to the heirs of the deceased woman, here on Tuesday.

According to prosecution,the outlaw Saleem had killed a woman and also injured her eight year child Shoaib.

The deceased woman was wife of local journalist Muhammad Saeed Makwal.The mishap occurred in July 2019 as the outlaw stabbed the woman to death.Bohar Gate police had registered case on July 4, 2019.

Similarly,Model Court Judge Akhtar Hussain Kalyar, also imposed Rs 50,000 and five year imprisonment under section 324 to the outlaw as he had also tried to kill the minor Shoaib However,Shoaib sustained injuries.

