Murderer Gets Death Sentence In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:36 PM

District and Sessions Judge Jauhrabad Sajjad Hussain Sandhar on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Saddar police station Jauhrabad

Court sources said that on April 4, 2018, accused Shafqat Nawaz s/o Muhammad Azam, resident of Hadali tehsil Jauhrabad had murdered his cousin Imran over a domestic dispute.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented challans in the court.

After completing arguments, the learned judge awarded death sentence to the culprit Shafqat Nawaz along with fine Rs1 million as compensation money.

