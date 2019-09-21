Murderer gets death sentence in Sargodha

District and Session Judge on Saturday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Katha Sagraal police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) -:District and Session Judge on Saturday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Katha Sagraal police station.

Court sources said that the accused Muhammad Nawaz s/o Muhammad Awan resident of Katha Sagraal, tehsil Jauhrabad had murdered his relative Muhammad Riaz s/o Hayat Awan over petty dispute in 2018.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments,the learned Judge awarded death sentence to the culprit Nawaz along with fine Rs 1 million as compensation money.