Murderer gets jail imprisonment in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Additional District and Sessions Judge Mazhar Saleem on Thursday awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Sillanwali police station.

According to Court sources, on January 7, 2018 the accused husband Sikandar resident of chak 135/NB had killed his wife Sumera Bibi over family quarrels.

The local police have registered a case against the accused and presented Challans to the court for trial.

After completing the arguments, the learned Judge awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to the culprit along with fine amounting to Rs 200,000.