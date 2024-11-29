Murderer Gets Life Imprisonment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM
A local court has convicted the culprit Muhammad Taj in a murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A local court has convicted the culprit Muhammad Taj in a murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000.
The culprit had killed his brother's father-in-law Ghulam Nabi by firing over a domestic dispute in the year 2001 in the limits of Chontra Police Station, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.
