Murderer gets life sentence

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :District and Session Judge Khushab Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan on Wednesday awarded life sentence to an accused involved in a murder case in Nowshera police limits.

Court sources said that on December 27, 2019 the accused Muhammad Idrees,r/o Khabeeki village had killed his aunty Ashra Bibi over family quarrel.

Local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments,the learned Judge awarded 25-year jail imprisonment along with fine amounting toRs. 500,000 to the culprit as compensation money .