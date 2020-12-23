UrduPoint.com
Murderer Gets Life Sentence

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:53 PM

Murderer gets life sentence

District and Session Judge Khushab Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan on Wednesday awarded life sentence to an accused involved in a murder case in Nowshera police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :District and Session Judge Khushab Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan on Wednesday awarded life sentence to an accused involved in a murder case in Nowshera police limits.

Court sources said that on December 27, 2019 the accused Muhammad Idrees,r/o Khabeeki village had killed his aunty Ashra Bibi over family quarrel.

Local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments,the learned Judge awarded 25-year jail imprisonment along with fine amounting toRs. 500,000 to the culprit as compensation money .

More Stories From Pakistan

