Murderer gets life term in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Additional District and Session Judge Farhan Mudassar on Monday awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Bhagtanwala police station.

According to court sources,on June 16,2013 the accused Omar Hayat r/o Bhagtanwala along with his accomplice Sikandar Hayat had murdered his opponent Mazhar Hayat over an incident of abduction.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented challans to the court for trial.

After completing arguments, the learned Judge awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to the culprit Omar Hayat along with fine Rs. 200,000.

The court acquitted the other co-accused Sikandar Hayat over the advantage of doubt, sources added.