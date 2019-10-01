Murderer gets life term in Sargodha

Additional District and Session Judge Farhan Mudassar on Tuesday awarded life term to an accused involved in a murder case of Saddar police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:Additional District and Session Judge Farhan Mudassar on Tuesday awarded life term to an accused involved in a murder case of Saddar police station.

Court sources said that on April 8, 2018 the Muhammad Amir resident of Chak 91/NB Sargodha along with his 9 accomplices gunned down his opponent Mansab over petty dispute.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After completion of arguments, the court awarded 25 years jail imprisonment along with a fine amounting to Rs300,000 to the culprit Amir. However, the court acquitted all the other nine co-accused on the benefit of doubt.