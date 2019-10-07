UrduPoint.com
Murderer Gets Life Term In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:12 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) -:District and Session Judge Sajjad Hussain Sandhar on Monday awarded life term to an accused involved in a murder case of Mitha Tiwana police station.

Court sources said that accused Liaqat Ali s/o Ibrahim resident of Mitha Tiwana (Khushab) along with his sister Asia Bibi murdered his wife Sarwari Bibi by giving electric shock over family disputes in 2018.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After completion of the arguments, the learned Judge awarded 25 years jail imprisonment along with a fine amounting to Rs 500,000 as compensation money to the culprit Liaqat Ali .

The learned court acquitted the other co-accused Asia Bibi over benefit of doubt.

