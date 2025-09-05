Murderer held after two years

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Police on Friday arrested a Proclaimed Offender(PO) in a murder case who was absconding for the last two years.

According to police sources,Thikriwala police raided Chak No 276-JB and held accused Muhammad Abid.

He had shot dead one Ali Asgar and injured two others two years ago.

The accused has been locked at the police station and legal action initiated.