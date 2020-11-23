UrduPoint.com
Murderer Killed In Police Encounter

Mon 23rd November 2020

Murderer killed in police encounter

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A murderer was shot dead in an encounter with police on Monday when he fired at the police party in Tangi Banda village here.

Spokesman for police said that one Muhammad Bilal, had shot dead a youth and injured three other last night in a Hujra situated in Tangi Banda village.

Today, Muhammad Bilal again fired at one of his relatives and police after receiving information rushed towards the crime scene to nab the murderer.

On seeing the police party, Bilal started indiscriminate firing that was retaliated by the police. Muhammad Bilal was killed in exchange of fire, police spokesman said.

Automatic weapons and a hand grenade were found from the possession of the murderer whose body was later shifted to hospital.

Jerma police have registered all details of the case and started further investigation.

