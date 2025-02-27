Murderer killed in police encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A murderer was killed during police encounter here at near Noorywala pull under the jurisdiction of Tarkhanwala police station.

Police said on Thursday that accuse Danyal Amir (18) resident of Farooqa had killed his friend Talha (14) of same area by cutting his throat with sharp knife two days ago and was managed to escape from the site.

Police after using latest technology traced him,whereas when he saw police party he opened fire at the team.Police retaliated which resulted into his spot death.

Further investigation was underway.