Murderer of 3 killed in police encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) An alleged murderer of three people, including his two nieces and their mother, was killed in a police encounter near Behak Maken area, situated in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station, on Saturday.

A police team, during routine checking of vehicles and motorcycles, signalled two suspected motorcycles to stop for checking. However, the riders sped away, instead of stopping at the picket. The police chased them. Seeing a police party chasing them, they opened fire on them.

The police retaliated the fire, and in exchange of fire a man was killed, who was later on identified as Taimoor, the killer of murderer of three. Police said the deceased was killed by the firing of his accomplices, who managed to flee from the scene.

Police said the deceased had killed his two nieces, and their mother, and injured two other nieces at village 103-NB on a land dispute one month ago, and had been declared a most wanted person by the Saddar police.