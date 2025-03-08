Open Menu

Murderer Of 3 Killed In Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Murderer of 3 killed in police encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) An alleged murderer of three people, including his two nieces and their mother, was killed in a police encounter near Behak Maken area, situated in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station, on Saturday.

A police team, during routine checking of vehicles and motorcycles, signalled two suspected motorcycles to stop for checking. However, the riders sped away, instead of stopping at the picket. The police chased them. Seeing a police party chasing them, they opened fire on them.

The police retaliated the fire, and in exchange of fire a man was killed, who was later on identified as Taimoor, the killer of murderer of three. Police said the deceased was killed by the firing of his accomplices, who managed to flee from the scene.

Police said the deceased had killed his two nieces, and their mother, and injured two other nieces at village 103-NB on a land dispute one month ago, and had been declared a most wanted person by the Saddar police.

Recent Stories

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

31 minutes ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

2 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

3 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

3 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forc ..

UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces

8 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

13 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan