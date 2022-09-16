Murderer of boy arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested an alleged accused involved in killing of a boy here on Friday.

SSP Investigation Rae Muhammad Ajmal on Friday said a police team arrested the accused, Sufian, who had abducted Husnain,14, from Chak No 51-JB Sajjad and killed him.

The accused fled after throwing the body in fields on July 31.

The accused had confessed his crime before the investigation team, the SSP said.