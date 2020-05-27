Murderer of Constable Amjid killed in police encounter

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) ::Alleged burglar and killer of constable Amjid was killed in a police encounter Wednesday, it was revealed by spokesman of Kohat police here.

According to details, the alleged burglar and killer Yousuf son of Hashim resident of Muhammad Zai village of Kohat was killed in a police encounter and to arrest his accomplices Kohat police was carrying out search and strike operation.

Constable Amjid was shot dead by outlaws in Lal Mela area of Kohat during exchange of fire between police and outlaws, and his funeral prayers were offered in police lines Kohat with full honor, and were attended by DPO Mansoor Aman, police personnel, people from different walks of life and his relatives.

Deceased constable Amjid was from Karak district, he had left three children and a widow behind.