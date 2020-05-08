UrduPoint.com
Murderer Of Dr Asfandyar Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:14 PM

The Katlang police on Friday claimed to have arrested the main accused and his accomplice involved in murder of Dr Asfandyar and his father

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) : The Katlang police on Friday claimed to have arrested the main accused and his accomplice involved in murder of Dr Asfandyar and his father.

SHO Katlang, Rabnawaz Khan told media that the main accused named Hazrat Ali and one of his accomplice Tajbar, involved in murder of Dr Asfandyar have been arrested and a pistol used during the crime was also recovered from Ali.

The accused Hazrat Ali along with his uncle Ali Zar alias Zaray had allegedly shot dead Dr Asfandyar and his father and were at large since then. On a tip-off police raided a house in Katlang and arrested the killer of Dr Asfandyar.

