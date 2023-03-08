Murderer of Dr Dharm Dev Raathi arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested the driver accused of murdering Dr Dharam Dev Raathi, an eminent dermatologist of Hyderabad, in his home late last night from Khairpur Mirs.

According to SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the driver had killed Dr Dharam Dev Raathi by slitting his throat with a knife.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Dr Giyan Chand Essarani had sought a report from SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh and asked him for immediate arrest of the accused.

The SSP told the minister that Dr Raathi's cook informed the police that the doctor had an altercation with the driver on the way back home and on reaching there, the accused took a knife from the kitchen and killed the doctor.

After committing the crime, the driver fled away in the victim's car while the police cordoned off the area and started an operation to arrest the accused, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, police also arrested the accused identified as Hanif Leghari from his native district, Khairpur.

In a statement, Minister Essarani praised the performance of DIG Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh for arresting the suspect within 24 hours.

He also assured the family of the slain doctor that justice will be provided to them.