Murderer of female seminary teacher arrested from Badhaber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Monday succeeded in arresting the murderer of a 23-year-old female teacher of a local seminary whose partially torched body was recovered from a dried water channel in Badhaber three days ago.

Badhaber police said the brother-in-law of the murdered female teacher was the main culprit involved in the killing who has been arrested after detailed investigation on scientific lines and intelligence based information.

Police said the arrested accused wanted the deceased teacher to marry his brother but she had refused the proposal.

The refusal incited the murderer to kill her and later dumped the body in a dried water channel.

Police said a detailed investigation and geo-fencing of the crime scene gave them some clues to trace and arrest the murderer who would by produced before the court of law today for obtaining physical remand to further interrogate him.

It merits a mention here that the body of a 23-year-old female seminary teacher was recovered from Badhaber Khwar on Friday last where locals and relatives of the deceased had blocked the Indus Highway for hours in demand for early arrest of the killer.