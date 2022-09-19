UrduPoint.com

Murderer Of Female Seminary Teacher Arrested From Badhaber

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Murderer of female seminary teacher arrested from Badhaber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Monday succeeded in arresting the murderer of a 23-year-old female teacher of a local seminary whose partially torched body was recovered from a dried water channel in Badhaber three days ago.

Badhaber police said the brother-in-law of the murdered female teacher was the main culprit involved in the killing who has been arrested after detailed investigation on scientific lines and intelligence based information.

Police said the arrested accused wanted the deceased teacher to marry his brother but she had refused the proposal.

The refusal incited the murderer to kill her and later dumped the body in a dried water channel.

Police said a detailed investigation and geo-fencing of the crime scene gave them some clues to trace and arrest the murderer who would by produced before the court of law today for obtaining physical remand to further interrogate him.

It merits a mention here that the body of a 23-year-old female seminary teacher was recovered from Badhaber Khwar on Friday last where locals and relatives of the deceased had blocked the Indus Highway for hours in demand for early arrest of the killer.

Related Topics

Police Water From Court

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

2 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.