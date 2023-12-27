Open Menu

Murderer Of Five Relatives Killed In Encounter

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

Murderer of five relatives in different incidents was killed in police encounter near Chak 23/S-B under the jurisdiction of Saddar Bhulwal police station, here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Murderer of five relatives in different incidents was killed in police encounter near Chak 23/S-B under the jurisdiction of Saddar Bhulwal police station, here on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran told APP that accused Shair Ahmed alias Shaira resident of Mateela, Kotmomin had killed his five relatives in different incidents on some domestic disputes three weeks ago and police was striving to arrest him.

Police, on a tip-off raided at Chak 23/S-B where accused Shair Ahmed opened fire at police party, which led to cross firing. As a result, the accused was killed.

