Murderer Of Food Delivery Rider Killed In Police Encounter: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday said the accused involved in the murder of a food delivery rider was killed during a police encounter

Addressing a news conference, he said on June 5, the accused Mohsin Ali Khan along with his accomplices killed Qasim Awan, an employee of Food Panda, during a mugging attempt near F9 Park, Islamabad.

Raids and search operations were being conducted to arrest the other fugitives to bring culprits to justice, he added.

The IGP said a case was registered in Margalla Police Station soon after the incident. It was a test case for the police.

Divulging details of the case, he said accused Mohsin Ali during interrogation told the police about the location of the weapon which was used to commit the murder of the food delivery rider.

The accused revealed that his accomplice Imtiazullah Khan hid the weapon inside a green belt near a storm drain, a place adjacent to Khudadad Heights in sector E-11.

As soon as the police rushed to the spot to recover the tool along with the accused, he said four people got out of a white Corolla vehicle and opened an unprovoked fire on the police party.

During exchange of fire, the IGP said accused Mohsin Ali managed to escape from police custody. As the incident of firing took place within the jurisdiction of Golra police station, another case was registered against them.

The SHO Bharakahu and his team were on a routine check in his area, when they signaled to stop a vehicle on suspicion, he said, adding the people in vehicle opened fire on police which retaliated by taking safety measures. The accused took advantage of the darkness and fled away.

When police checked the vehicle, one of the accused identified as Mohsin Ali Khan was found dead with a Kalashnikov.

The accused was shot dead by his accomplices and a case was registered in Bhara Kahu police station regarding the incident.

The IGP appreciated the DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha, SP Sadar Kamran Amir Khan and his entire team who worked hard and traced the accused.

