Murderer of four family members arrested

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) ::The district police here Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted to police in killing of four family members, police said.

On the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the Tank police with the support of South Waziristan police conducted a raid in mountainous area Sararogha and arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Barkatullah.

It was pertinent to mention here that, the arrested alleged murderer has killed a tailor master Ishaq on May 10, and escaped. Earlier he had also killed three other family members of the deceased tailor.

Soon after receiving the information of the arrest, the widows, children and other members belonged to affected family rushed to City police station. They appreciated the timely action taken by DPO Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada to arrest the killer involved in murderers of their beloved.