Murderer of teenage boy arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Dolat Gate police have arrested an accused involved in the murder of a teenage boy and recovered weapon from his possession here on Tuesday.

According to polices sources, 15-year old Muhammad Arbi son of Ali Asghar resident of Hussainagahi had dispute with his school fellow Subhan son of Kaleem over some minor issues.

The accused Kaleem went to the house of Muhammad Arbi for taking revenge of Arbi's fight with his son Subhan about one and a half month ago. After exchange hot arguments, the accused Kaleem shot Muhammad Arbi dead and managed to escape from the scene.

On Tuesday, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Saeed, arrested the accused during a raid at interior city.