Murderer of two brothers arrested

Gulberg Police arrested suspects including a woman in murder case of two brothers, police said here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Gulberg Police arrested suspects including a woman in murder case of two brothers, police said here on Saturday.

Police have recovered weapon, pistol and motorcycle from their possession.

According to police, the accused had killed two brothers in Gulberg area yesterday.