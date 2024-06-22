Open Menu

Murderer Of Two Brothers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Murderer of two brothers arrested

Gulberg Police arrested suspects including a woman in murder case of two brothers, police said here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Gulberg Police arrested suspects including a woman in murder case of two brothers, police said here on Saturday.

Police have recovered weapon, pistol and motorcycle from their possession.

According to police, the accused had killed two brothers in Gulberg area yesterday.

Related Topics

Murder Police Gulberg Women From Weapon

Recent Stories

Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campa ..

Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off

11 minutes ago
 Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update

Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update

11 minutes ago
 Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG mini ..

Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister

11 minutes ago
 District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School ..

District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School collaborate for "Tech Call 20 ..

11 minutes ago
 PM calls for unified effort across federal, provin ..

PM calls for unified effort across federal, provincial governments to combat ter ..

20 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

20 minutes ago
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissi ..

PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja

1 hour ago
 IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget ..

IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25

1 hour ago
 Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid ..

Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

35 minutes ago
 Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

4 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan