Murderer of wife arrested

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The police on Sunday arrested the accused who killed his wife seven years ago, Zarghoonabad police official said.

They said SP Sadar, Naveed Alam on a tip-off formed a team under the leadership of ASP Sadar Adeel Akbar, who took action and arrested the accused namely Abdullah.

The accused had fled to Afghanistan and returned a couple of days ago, police said.