Murderer Of Wife, Seven Children Gets Death Sentence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) An additional district and sessions court in Alipur sentenced an accused who
stabbed his wife and seven children to death with a sharp-edged weapon.
According to the prosecution, the accused, Muhammad Sajjad, had been awarded eight
death penalties for the heinous murder of his wife and seven children.
The court also
imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 for each victim with an additional six months' imprisonment
for non-payment of the fines.
According to the police, six months ago, the convict had used a sharp weapon to brutally murder
his wife and seven children in Alipur, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh.
