Murderer of wife, seven children gets death sentence

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) An additional district and sessions court in Alipur sentenced an accused who

stabbed his wife and seven children to death with a sharp-edged weapon.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Muhammad Sajjad, had been awarded eight

death penalties for the heinous murder of his wife and seven children.

The court also

imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 for each victim with an additional six months' imprisonment

for non-payment of the fines.

According to the police, six months ago, the convict had used a sharp weapon to brutally murder

his wife and seven children in Alipur, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh.