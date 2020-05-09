Murderer PO arrested after 15 years in Faisalabad

Proclaimed Offender (PO) involved in killing of factory owner was arrested after 15 years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :

Police Spokesman said Saturday that accused Younus had killed Ikram, owner of a factory, where he was working over salary dispute 15 years ago and escaped from the scene.

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police had registered a case and tried to arrest the accused but in vain.

Hence, the accused was declared as Proclaimed Offender.

However, after 15 years the police succeeded in tracing out whereabouts of the accused through scientific methods and arrested him.

Further investigation is under progress.