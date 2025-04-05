Murderer received death sentence in shooting case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A local court has sentenced a criminal to death in a murder case.

The accused, Sajid Hussain, was given the death penalty, two years of imprisonment, a Rs. 500,000 fine as compensation, and an additional Rs. 50,000 as surety.

According to the details, they killed Younas and injured Haq Nawaz when he opened fire due to previous enmity.

The court awarded him the death sentence and a Rs. 500,000 penalty for murder, while also sentencing him to two years in jail and a Rs. 50,000 surety for causing injury.

The case was registered in August 2023 at Saddar Barooni Police Station.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the SSP Investigation and the legal teams for their efforts in securing the conviction.

"Severe punishments in serious crimes represent the victory of justice and truth," said the CPO.

He reassured that Rawalpindi Police remain committed to ensuring justice and maintaining law and order.

He further said that such convictions reinforce public trust in the legal system.