Murderer sentenced for life, Rs300, 000 Dayat

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :District and Session Court has awarded life imprisonment, Rs300,000 Dayat and Rs20,000 fine to a murderer after court finding him guilty of killing a man in 2017 during a jirga.

In a statement issued here Friday, District Police Officer Mohammad Asif Gohar said that merit and best investigation procedure by police investigation teams has made conviction of the killer.

He appreciated the efforts of SP Investigation and his team who collected evidence with hard work and dedication.

The accused identified as Ameer Hamza had escaped after committing a murder of Hassan Dad during a jirga on dated 04.08.2017 in jurisdiction of Dandai police station. The police conducted a thorough investigation in the case and collected evidences from crime scene that led to arrest of fugitive.