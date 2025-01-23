Murderer sentenced to life imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The court has sentenced a murderer Murad Ali to life imprisonment along with fine of Rs. 50,000. for the crime of murder and a compensation of Rs. 200,000.

According to the details, the murderer Murad Ali had shot and killed a citizen named Abrar over a minor clash.

The case of the incident was registered in Rawat Police Station in February 2023.

The court, after the prosecution announced its verdict that the crime of murdering the citizen was proved.